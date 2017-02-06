If you watch YouTube videos like there’s no tomorrow, you also probably do a lot of rewinding or fast forwarding when you want to get to your favorite parts (especially if you’ve watched a certain video so many times). But unless you’ve mastered the art of the slider, going back and forth can be a pain. The video sharing network has probably finally realized this, and so they have now introduced a new feature where you can double tap left or right so you can go back or forward by 10 seconds.

YouTube actually didn’t make a big splash about this feature as it just suddenly appeared in the mobile app of some users. Basically, if you want to go 10 seconds back or 10 seconds forward in whatever video you’re watching, you just have to double tap on the left or right side of the screen, respectively. But it will only work if you’re in the full-screen mode of your mobile app.

As with any changes that Google (or any app for that matter) introduces, reactions to this one are mixed. Those who do a lot of rewinding and fast-forwarding will find this useful. But there are also those who found it pretty annoying as it interferes with the viewing experience. Some have also said it slows down the interface and has also made going in and out of the full-screen mode a bit confusing.

You can check if your version of YouTube already has this feature by updating to the latest one. If it’s not there yet, count yourself lucky or unlucky, depending on how you feel about double tapping and rewinding and fast forwarding.

VIA: The Next Web