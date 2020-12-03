While most of the concert-going crowd probably miss listening to live music, the past few months have brought us unprecedented free at-home performances from our favorite musical artists. YouTube Music is getting in on the game with a special album called Nest Audio Sessions where they partnered with nine female artists to give you a special performance recorded at their respective homes. And while you can listen to it on any smart speaker or display or device, it was created to showcase the new Nest Audio.

The Nest Audio Sessions may be familiar to those who listen to Spotify Sessions in which selected artists record an acoustic live performance of a cover or of their own song. For this project, Google partnered with nine female musical artists from around the globe, namely Ella Mai, Jessie Reyez, Mabel, Shizuku (Polkadot Stingray), BENEE, Tove Lo, Lola Indigo, Joy Denalane and Louane. Some recorded an entirely new song while others performed their hits but with an acoustic twist.

If you have a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker or display at home, you could just say “Hey Google, play Nest Audio Sessions on YouTube Music and you get to hear the entire album. You can also just play the album directly on your smartphone, tablet, or computer by going to this link on YouTube Music. Of course, where or how you listen to the album can make a slight difference.

Google says they’ve created this specifically to show off the Nest Audio, meaning you’ll hear it 75% louder and has 50% stronger bass than the original Google Home. And since it has Google Assistant, you can actually request for a specific song or adjust the volume if it’s too loud or soft. You can also move the music from one device to another through voice commands. The songs in the album are:

– C U by BENEE

– Red Flag by Mabel

– Wounded Love by Joy Denalane

– Not Another Love Song by Ella Mai

– Como Te Va by Lola Indigo

– Mateo by Tove Lo

– Pose by Shizuku (Polkadot Stingray)

– PRENDIDA by Jessie Reyez

– Love by Louane

In case you don’t have a Nest Audio, they have an ongoing promo where you get $30 off when you buy two. It’s currently priced at $99 so that’s not such a bad deal for smart speakers.