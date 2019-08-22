Waze has several music services already available in-app so you don’t need to switch between apps while you’re in transit. But one that was missing is YouTube Music. Well, if that’s your music streaming of choice, then you’ll be happy to know that the Google-owned navigation app has finally included the, well, Google-owned music app. Those who are YouTube Premium and Music Premium subscribers will now be able to open YouTube Music from within the Waze app itself.

Of course, we all know that you should never be distracted while driving. So being able to access music apps from within Waze minimizes the distraction and also saves you the hassle of switching between apps when trying to navigate and listen to music at the same time. You will be able to access your albums, playlists, personalized mixes, and other features that you enjoy on your YouTube Music app and still continue seeing your navigation and directions.

In order for this to work, you need to have YouTube Music installed in your smartphone of course. Open the Waze app then tap on the music note icon. You will see all the supported music apps installed on your phone and so you will, of course, choose YouTube Music. Then you can enjoy all the audio content you have from within the Waze app. If you’re not seeing the note icon, go to settings and under Driving Preferences, you’ll see Audio Player. Just toggle it on and you’ll see all the music apps you’ve installed.

If you don’t have a premium account, you won’t be able to connect your YouTube Music to your Waze. They do have a free trial so you might want to check that out and enjoy the Waze integration while you’re on that free period. The Waze and YouTube Music partnership has started rolling out today and will soon be accessed by users in all 50 countries where both are available.

YouTube Music is also promoting some features available that you can listen to from Waze, including the New Release Mix which is full of new music that is tailor-fit to your taste and Dance Pop Bangers for those times when you just want to sing out loud in your car.