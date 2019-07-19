There are times when you just want to listen to music and keep it in the background and then there are times when you want visuals to go with it. YouTube has realised over the years that they have both kinds of users and that’s why they introduced their own music streaming service. Now if you’re a YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscriber, you’ll be able to switch seamlessly between both video and audio whichever you feel like watching or listening to.

When you start listening to a song on your YouTube Music app, there are two buttons at the top of the screen: Song and Video. Tapping on Video will immediately bring you to the music video and if you want to go back to just the song, tap on Song. There is supposedly no lag in switching between the two, even if you flip back and forth even within that just one song. Whether the song is new or a classic, as long as it has a video in YouTube’s library, you’ll see that option.

More than 5 million of the official music videos in YouTube’s library have been “perfectly time-matched” with their audio tracks so there will be no pauses or beat misses as you switch back and forth. Sometimes, videos have other audio going on aside from the songs so if you don’t want all that, switching to audio will remove all that. But if you’re not into music videos, you can turn off the video option in the settings and toggle on the “Don’t play music videos” option.

If you’re still not yet on YouTube Music Premium, obviously you won’t be able to enjoy this switching back and forth. They have a free trial so you can check it out first and see if you’ll enjoy ad-free music listening and video watching as well as stream the exclusive content that they’ve been producing for YouTube Premium. Yes, we know their product lines can get kind of confusing so bear with them.

The audio and video switch is now available through the YouTube Music app which you can download from the Google Play Store. If you decide to go ahead and subscribe to the premium version, you have to pay $11.00