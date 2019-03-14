The competition among music streaming services continues to heat up as the top players continue to expand to markets beyond North America, Europe, and Asia. YouTube Music is not as widely available as its closest competitors including Spotify and even Google Play Music and so now they’re adding 14 new countries that can avail of Google’s other music service. These new countries include India, South Africa, and 12 countries in the Latin America region. The YouTube Premium paid membership service will also available in these countries.

India is one of the most populous countries in the world and music is a big part of their life. Spotify recently just launched in the South Asian country and so YouTube Music has to play catch-up. They can get ad-supported free music from the app without having to switch between music and watching videos on YouTube. But if they want to listen without ads, YouTube Music Premium is also available at ₹99* a month.

It’s the first time that they’re bringing YouTube Music to South Africa as well. YouTube Music Premium is also available at R59.99 per month. They’re also launching YouTube Premium, the video streaming service where you can watch ad-free videos that you can download offline as well, and also enjoy the benefits of YouTube Music Premium with just R71.99 per month.

As for the Latin American region, YouTube Music and YouTube Music Premium are now available in 13 countries namely Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Uruguay, Panama, Paraguay, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Bolivia. Meanwhile, YouTube Premium is also now available in those same countries where they will also be able to access YouTube Originals.

SOURCE: Google (1) (2) (3)