YouTube Music is really coming into its own, especially now that Google has truly and officially let go of Google Play Music. We’re seeing new features that bring it closer to feature parity with the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and other popular music streaming apps. The latest update to the app brings an activity bar that will give you quick access to personalized playlists depending on what you’re in the mood for or what you’re doing. You’re also getting more personalized My Mix playlists on the home tab.

Music streaming users love the aspect of personalized playlists as it removes the burden of manually creating mixes while at the same time it still retains your musical tastes. Well, at least if the algorithm of the app you chose is correct. YouTube Music is expanding these personalized playlists by giving you a new activity bar which will give you access to four featured activities/moods: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute.

When you tap on each of those, you will see a dedicated personalized homepage with various playlists that have been curated by Google for those specific activities. For example, if you tap on Workout, you’ll get playlists that should help you finish that exercise routine you’re doing. You’ll receive up to four new personalized Workout Mixes. Same with the other moods/activities, you’ll get personalized mixes as well.

You also now get seven “new and distinct” My Mix playlists which should represent the different genres of your musical taste. This should be really good for those with varied and diverse tastes which might have confused the algorithm previously. But if you want to bring all your music together, you also have My Supermix which is also formerly known as Your Mix. All your mixes will be updating constantly so you should always get something new.

The update is rolling out to the YouTube Music app. Some are already seeing the My Mixes but not the activity tabs just yet. Enjoy all these new personalized playlists and see if YouTube Music is comparable or even better to your favorite music streaming app.