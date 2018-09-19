Three years ago, YouTube launched a separate Gaming app to cater to the growing number of people who were going to the video sharing site to look for live streams and gaming videos. They say more than 200 million go to the site to watch things related to games and that’s why they decided to launch the app. But now they’re bringing that YouTube Gaming experience to the main app itself, in case you don’t want to get a separate app.

All you have to do is go to youtube.com/gaming and you’ll be able to see all that you may want to see about gaming. At the top of the screen, there is personalized gaming content based on what you’ve previously watched gaming-wise. You’ll also see a section for top live games, top live streams, and of course trending videos in case you don’t know what to watch next.

There’s also a section for videos from those channels that you already subscribed to, so you can keep up to date with these gamers and reviewers. Each game will now get pages so you can see all the live streams, popular videos for that particular game as well as other games from the same developer or publisher. So whether it’s a big or small game, you’ll probably find content related to it.

YouTube will also be highlighting smaller creators with an “On the Rise” feature in the Gaming destination as well as in the Trending page of YouTube. This will help them get discovered by a wider audience and also showcase their games that may not be easily discoverable as they’re just starting to make a name for themselves. This feature will start rolling out in the US and later on other countries.

The arrival of this new Gaming destination means that the YouTube Gaming app will have to come to an end. It will be retired by March 2019 and all efforts will be put into the youtube.com/gaming “to reach our entire gaming community”, as per their official statement.

SOURCE: Google