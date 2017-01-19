Did you know that Canadians are apparently one of the top sharers in the world? Well, at least when it comes to videos on their mobile devices. Apparently, they share videos 15% more than the rest of the world. Google and its video sharing platform YouTube has decided to make life easier for Canadians who love to send video links to their friends or social media acquaintances `with the newest update to the mobile app. Hopefully, this feature will make it to the rest of the world soon.

Previously, to be able to share a YouTube link, you had to copy the link and then paste it onto a message or an email. And of course we don’t want that manual process right? As of today, you will now see a new Shared tab in your app where you can add friends and family members as contacts, especially the ones you share with a lot. You will be able to share and receive videos and then chat with your contacts.

You can also reply to your contact with another video until it becomes one long video blackhole thread. You can even invite other people in a specific conversation so more people will get stuck in that blackhole too. You will be able to access easily the videos shared to you in the Shared tab as well. You can also share it to other apps, just like before.

This new feature is only available in Canada for now. But if you share it with people from other parts of the world, they will also be able to enjoy the Shared tab. So if you’re not from Canada but you know someone from there, you can have it on your mobile app as well.

SOURCE: Google