YouTube has brought live stream to the app since everybody else seems to be doing it. And since it lays claim to the number one video sharing service, it’s only natural that it would let its content creators do the same. However, they were only allowing those with more than 10,000 subscribers to do it. Well, that is, until now. There were no big announcements, and yet it looks like those with just 1,000 and above fans can already stream live from their mobile devices.

While other apps like Facebook, Instagram and Periscope lets all its users have the ability to live stream whatever they want, YouTube was limiting the feature only for those channels who had 10,000 and up subscribers, to the frustration of some of the content creators. But it looks like they’ve had a change of heart as the support page from Google confirms that anyone with 1,000 subscribers and up can now stream live directly from their smartphone.

One possible reason why they don’t just open it to anybody is the fact that while there are interesting content creators out there, there are also some pretty boring live streams as we’ve seen in the other apps. Another would be Google would want to do some stress testing and it would be easier to do it with a limited number of streamers and subscribers.

Whatever the reason is, we have no choice but to follow what YouTube has set for now. We’re pretty sure though that they will eventually expand it to more users if they want to compete with the other apps that offer live streaming for everyone.

VIA: Tech Crunch