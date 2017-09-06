There are YouTube Live users who actually use the platform to interact with their fans or viewers. But sometimes, there is a lag between the comments appearing on your screen and your actual live video. Now, if you want to engage with your fans in closer to real time, you can choose to use the ultra-low latency option, without having to install any special software or encoder. There are also more options now when it comes to moderating comments and messages so those using the platform will have better control over their interactions.

When you enable the ultra-low latency, you will now have just a couple of seconds of lagging so you don’t have to wait for the camera to capture and display the event while you’re doing your thing, whether you’re at an event or you’re doing a live gameplay on a new game that you’re trying out. It will enable you to answer questions or react to comments in almost real time, which is always a good thing if you’re establishing your fan base.

But of course, chat moderation is also an essential, especially in this day and age when not everyone online is a good or polite person. You can press the alt/option button on your keyboard to pause the chat feed so you can hover over messages to approve or remove them. Google also has a system that identifies “potentially inappropriate messages” and then wait for you to approve, hide, or in extreme instances, report them. You can also have hidden users list which you and your moderators (people you assign to help you, well, moderate) use it across comments and live chat.

These new tools are already available for YouTube Live users, whether you’re on your mobile device or on your desktop.

