Not everything that is seemingly for kids, meaning animated content or videos featuring kids, are actually safe for kids themselves. And even if you restrict their viewing by blocking certain categories or keywords or by making them watch through the YouTube Kids app, there are still some that escape those filters. Google noticed that those passing off as family-friendly entertainment are growing in number and so they have decided to toughen the implementation and enforcement of their guidelines.

While they have community guidelines and policies already being enforced, they have now gone on a clean-up binge as more and more reports have been coming in that inappropriate content about and with children are seen on their video sharing platform. In just a week they have terminated more than 50 channels and removed thousands of videos that feature children that may endanger minors. They have also age-restricted those “family entertainment characters” that are actually not for kids because they contain mature themes and adult humor.

They have also removing ads that use characters that are engaged in violent, offensive, and inappropriate behavior, and so far they have removed ads from 3 million videos. Another problem that we’re seeing is inappropriate comments on those videos that feature minors. Yes, there are sickos and perverts trying to bait and lure minors through sexual and predatory comments. In fact, this behavior is illegal and so they are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to report this to law enforcement.

Google will also be releasing a comprehensive guide for creators to help them produce quality, family-friendly content for the YouTube Kids app. They are also working with the experts to determine which content is appropriate or not for certain age groups. They are also doubling the number of Trusted Flaggers so it will be easier to track and flag those that need to be removed. Hopefully, these measures can make YouTube and YouTube Kids a safer place both for viewers and minors involved in content.

SOURCE: YouTube