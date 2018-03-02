The ability to watch videos on YouTube even when you’re offline is something that a lot of people appreciate, especially if you need to watch when you’re commuting or going somewhere that doesn’t have stable connection (and you don’t want to spend your data allocation). Previously, this download for offline viewing later on feature was only available in 15 countries, but now Google is bringing it to 109 more, bringing it to a total of 125 countries that support this feature.

If you live in one of those 125 countries, then when you go to a video’s watch page, you will see a new Download icon after the thumbs up, thumbs down, and share button and before the Add to option. Tap on the button to start the download and when it’s done, you’ll see it turn blue and it will say Downloaded. In case you lose connectivity while it’s downloading, it will resume where it stopped once you connect to a WiFi network or your mobile data.

You will be able to watch your dowloaded videos on the YouTube app only and it will last for 48 hours. After that period, you will have to reconnect your device to WiFi or mobile to check for changes or its availability. But in some countries, you can actually watch non-music content for up to 29 days after you downloaded it. There are also some videos that are not available for offline playback. In that case, the download button will appear “disabled”.

The additional 109 countries that can download and view videos offline are the following:

* Afghanistan

* Angola

* Antarctica

* Armenia

* Azerbaijan

* Bahrain

* Bangladesh

* Benin

* Bhutan

* Botswana

* Bouvet Island

* British Indian Ocean Territory

* Brunei

* Burkina Faso

* Burundi

* Côte d’Ivoire

* Cambodia

* Cameroon

* Cape Verde

* Central African Republic

* Chad

* Comoros

* Cook Islands

* Democratic Republic of the Congo

* Djibouti

* Equatorial Guinea

* Eritrea

* Ethiopia

* Federated States of Micronesia

* Fiji

* French Guiana

* French Polynesia

* Gabon

* Georgia

* Grenada

* Guam

* Guinea

* Guinea-Bissau

* Iran

* Iraq

* Israel

* Kiribati

* Kuwait

* Kyrgyzstan

* Laos

* Lebanon

* Lesotho

* Liberia

* Macau

* Madagascar

* Malawi

* Maldives

* Mali

* Marshall Islands

* Mauritania

* Mauritius

* Mayotte

* Moldova

* Mongolia

* Morocco

* Mozambique

* Myanmar (Burma)

* Namibia

* Nauru

* Nepal

* New Caledonia

* Niger

* Northern Mariana Islands

* Oman

* Palau

* Palestine

* Papua New Guinea

* Qatar

* Republic of the Congo

* Reunion

* Rwanda

* São Tomé and Príncipe

* Saint Helena

* Saint Pierre and Miquelon

* Samoa

* Saudi Arabia

* Senegal

* Seychelles

* Sierra Leone

* Slovakia

* Solomon Islands

* Somalia

* South Sudan

* Sri Lanka

* Sudan

* Svalbard and Jan Mayen

* Swaziland

* Tajikistan

* Tanzania

* The Gambia

* Timor-Leste

* Togo

* Tonga

* Tunisia

* Turkey

* Turkmenistan

* Tuvalu

* Uganda

* United Arab Emirates

* Uzbekistan

* Vanuatu

* Western Sahara

* Zambia

* Zimbabwe

SOURCE: Google