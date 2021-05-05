YouTube remains as the top video sharing platform in the world. It has been around since 2005 and it continues to be a venue for entertainment, learning, and community. We have witnessed how YouTube has progressed through the years. Just recently, we told you about the YouTube mobile app getting more video resolution options. It has also started testing the auto-detect product feature. For a safer experience, supervised experiences have been introduced to help parents of teenagers. We can also look forward to those short-form platform Shorts in the US soon and more.

The latest improvement has something to do with translations. YouTube has been working on translations in an experiment. The result now is that you can browse titles on Youtube in your native langue. At the moment, only English to Portuguese is available but we can expect the feature to be ready in more languages.

The change doesn’t seem to be official and widespread yet but other users have reported seeing the feature as translation options. Google may just be testing it on both mobile and desktop.

When you check the YouTube app on the Play Store, you may not see an available update yet. It seems to be server-side only. The automatic translation is found on the text of video titles, closed captions, and descriptions.

With this automatic translation, YouTube will even have a wider reach. YouTube content creators can also have a bigger audience because it means more will be able to watch even if in a different language. We recognize translations may not always be accurate but we know there will be some level of understanding.