An upcoming update for the YouTube mobile app hints at new features that might be added in version 13.01. An APK teardown based on the latest version uploaded to the Play Store sees the addition of a dark theme, an incognito mode for those who want to “hide” their history, a swipe motion to skip ads, and standalone autoplay settings. But as with all teardowns, we’re not guaranteed that these features will make it to the final version of the update.

But just in case they are indeed included in version 13 that is expected to be released soon, those who enjoyed the dark theme in the desktop app will finally have the option to choose it for their mobile device when it officially becomes available. The YouTube Music app already has a darkened interface for those who prefer that color, and so it makes sense that the main app will also get the dark theme.

The incognito mode is already available in other Google apps like Chrome and Gboard, and YouTube may be the next one to get it. While you can already pause the watch and search history of your app, it takes a few steps in the settings to do so. The incognito mode should be easier to switch on and off and it should also be easier to identify if you’re in that mode or not. We might also get the swipe to skip motion on those ads that play before your videos to make it easier to get rid of the annoying ones.

Lastly, the autoplay settings will be part of the menu instead of being under the general section. But again, this APK teardown only sees what’s been uploaded but is not the final version of the YouTube app update.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google