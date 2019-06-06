When you’re watching a video of your favorite artist or a newly-discovered one on YouTube, chances are you’re probably wondering if they will have a live show near you anytime soon. Previously, the Google-owned video platform entered into partnerships with Eventbrite and Ticketmaster and now they’re adding the second-largest ticket provider in North America, AXS. YouTube viewers will now be able to see shows from those three ticketers and be re-directed to their respective ticket buying sites to complete the purchase.

Well of course that will only happen if you’re watching from a YouTube Official Artist Channel, which is pretty easy to identify on the platform of course. When they’re on tour or when they have limited shows and their tickets are sold on any of the three ticketing partners, you’ll see a Tickets box on their video and then a list of all the shows that they have.

Just tap on the ones you’re interested in, whether it’s the nearest to you or you plan to go there on those dates. You will then be re-directed to their respective sites where you can buy the tickets and choose the best seats for you. Unfortunately you still can’t do that within the YouTube app itself so you’ll have to settle with redirection.

The addition of AXS to their ticket partnerships means that YouTube now covers more than 90% of the US ticketing market, according to their press release of course. AXS has partnerships with some of the most iconic music venues like Red Rocks and Forest Hills. Ticket partnerships is also part of YouTube’s goal to become the “most valuable platform for artists”.

YouTube says they plan to add more new artists and venues, whether stadiums or smaller ones, to their North America viewers. As to when they plan to expand globally, they did not say when this will happen, only “in the future”.