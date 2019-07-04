Microsoft is determined to help you work seamlessly between your Android smartphone and your Windows 10 PC. They introduced the Your Phone app that should let you mirror what’s happening on your phone to your PC. They were testing out with their Windows Insider users a feature that would allow you to see and somewhat manage your notifications from your phone to your PC. Now it’s rolling out to regular users and should be completed within the week so life can be more convenient for those who like working with both.

This feature is useful for those who don’t want to constantly pick up their phone while working on their computers. Any notification that you receive on your phone will be seen on the Notifications section of the Your Phone app. When you read and dismiss it from your PC, it will also dismiss it on your phone. And of course, if you’re using your phone and you dismiss it from there, it will disappear from the Your Phone app on your computer.

It seems that all kinds of notifications will show up there, whether it’s from your messages, email, social media, or other apps that you have on your phone. What it doesn’t have yet is a quick reply system that would be even more useful so you don’t have to pick up your phone to reply to persistent messages from your mom. But they’re reportedly working on it so we can expect for Windows Insider members soon and eventually roll out to the stable version.

For the notification mirroring to work, you need to be on the Windows 10 April 2018 update and higher. The Your Phone app version should be 1.19052.657.0 or higher. And of course, the Your Phone app should be installed on both devices. Those seem to be the only requirements for you to be able to see your phone notifications on your computer.

Your Phone director of program management Vishnu Nath tweeted that they have rolled it out to 50% of users and they expect it to be completed by the end of this week.