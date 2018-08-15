If you use an Android smartphone and a computer for work or for your productivity workflow, it can sometimes be tough to connect the two. That’s why when Microsoft launched the Your Phone app a few months ago, it was good news for those who want to seamlessly work across devices. However, while the app was in the Microsoft Store since then, it’s only lately that they turned it “on” so Insiders can use it already. Now it looks like it also works for those who are running a production version of Windows 10 computers.

If it’s the first time you’re hearing of this app, it will supposedly create a seamless experience for the Android smartphone user who also uses a Windows-based computer. It will let you make calls, send and receive messages, and even drag photos from your phone to a document you’re working on on your computer. The idea is that you won’t have to use any other app to bridge the two except for Your Phone.

However, the reason why they probably just only recently made it functional is that what it can do is still pretty limited. You won’t be able to place calls yet from your computer or to view your messages just yet. Yes you can see the photos already but only the first 25 images in your gallery.

The good news though is that it doesn’t seem to be exclusively for those who are in the Windows Insider program. Those who are running the production versions of Windows 10, like the April 2018 Update or version 1803 will now be able to download and use the Your Phone app. Well, use it in its limited capacity at this point.

Hopefully this also means that more functionalities will be arriving to the app as promised. If you’ve already tried out the Your Phone app, let us know what you think of it.

VIA: Neowin