For those who use both an Android smartphone and a Windows PC, the Your Phone app from Microsoft is probably one of the most useful things to have. And if you’re a Samsung user the is now even more useful as you will be able to drag and drop or wirelessly transfer files from your phone to your computer and vice versa. While this new feature is only available for Windows Insider members, we know that it will eventually roll out to all users with supported devices.

First of all, you need a Samsung smartphone that can run the Link to Windows version 1.5 or higher. This means any of the newer Samsung devices like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 series as well as the Galaxy Note 9 and Note 10. The list of supported devices can be seen here. Then, of course, you need a Windows 10 PC and you need to be a member of the Windows Insider community to be able to use the wireless transfer for now.

The drag and drop feature will let you transfer all kinds of file types except for folders. You can transfer up to 100 files at a time but each file should not exceed 512MB. For now, you will only be able to drag files from your phone’s gallery app or My Files app to your computer. From your PC, you will be able to drag and drop any kind of file to your Samsung device. You need to have the Your Phone app on your computer as well.

Here are the steps when transferring from your phone to your computer. From the Your Phone app on your PC, open the Phone Screen then go to the My Files section. Long press on the file you want to transfer until you see a checkmark. Tap on other files that you also want to transfer. Use a mouse to long press again on the selected files until you see a thumbnail. Finally, drag the files to your desired location on your computer.

For transferring from your PC to your phone, open the Your Phone app on your computer. Select the files you want to transfer and then drag them to the Your Phone window. The cursor should change to say Copy and then you can release the files. Go to your phone’s Internal Storage then Downloads to check if the files have been copied. No news yet when all Windows users will be able to use the wireless transfer but we’ll keep you posted.