Microsoft is simply adapting. There may no longer be the Windows Phone but the software giant is trying to keep up with Android. Mobile apps now run on the Surface Duo with a custom Android interface. But now, we’re learning about the opposite. You can run Android apps on a Windows 10 PC. With the help of the Your Phone app on a few Samsung smartphones, you can interact with apps from your computer. A Microsoft executive has shared the good news on Twitter that using apps from your Android device on your PC is possible.

Microsoft’s Your Phone apps have been around for a while. The special feature lets Samsung users run Android apps on PC. You only need a WiFi connection so you are free to browse, order, play games, and do more on a larger screen.

It’s a bit similar to Samsung DeX but it’s more than just streaming the phone screen to a computer. You can use the apps on your PC to improve productivity for work or school or even just for entertainment.

Watch the Your Phone App for Windows 10 demo video below:

There are several ways to interact with apps. You can take advantage of a trackpad, mouse, pen, keyboard, or a touchscreen to open, scroll, or type on the apps. Do a Single click, Right click (to navigate to the previous page), Click-hold (behave the same as a tap/hold interaction), Click-hold-drag (select content), or Mouse scroll (move between pages vertically or horizontally).

XDA has listed all Android 11-powered Samsung devices that will support Your Phone. They are as follows Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 series, all Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phones, and Galaxy Note10/Note10+/Galaxy Note10 Lite.