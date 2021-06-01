Earlier this year, Microsoft’s Your Phone app got the power to run multiple Android apps on your computer from your connected Samsung devices. At the time it rolled out though, it was limited to the more recent Galaxy smartphones including the current Galaxy S21 flagship line, Galaxy Note 20, etc. But it looks like they’re now adding a few more recent although not necessarily new Galaxy devices including the Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy S20 line, and the first generation Galaxy Fold.

If you’re not familiar yet with the Your Phone app, it basically mirrors your connected smartphone to your Windows 10 computer so you can put away your phone while you’re working on your desktop or your laptop. You can take calls, answer messages, transfer files, and later on, even open Android apps. And then earlier this year, the app could support opening and using multiple apps at the same time with selected Samsung devices.

Now those selected devices have been expanded to other Samsung devices, as shared by MS Power User. It seems to still be a feature exclusive to Samsung Galaxy smartphones only. The new ones added to the list of supported devices include:

– Samsung Galaxy Fold

– Samsung Galaxy Note10

– Samsung Galaxy Note10+

– Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

– Samsung Galaxy S20

There are still some other requirements that are needed so you can run this feature on your computer. First, your Windows 10 device has to run the May 2020 or later update. Your Android device and your PC also need to be connected to the same network. In the latest version of the Your Phone app, things seem to run more smoothly and you can also still use your smartphone while the app or apps are being streamed to your computer.

In case you didn’t know it yet, these are the Samsung Galaxy devices that have support for the Your Phone multi-app feature at launch:

– Samsung Galaxy Note20 5 G

– Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

– Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

– Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

– Samsung S20 Ultra 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

– Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G