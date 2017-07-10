While there are tons of third-party calendar apps available out there for your Android device (if you’re not happy with your default one), sometimes what you need aren’t the bells and whistles but something as simple as just showing your appointments in the widget section. An XDA Forum Member named AndroidMash has created one called Your Calendar Widget which does as its name says. Even though it’s still in beta, you can get the whole shebang, with all the features unlocked, for free.

What the app does is basically what its name says. It’s not a separate calendar app that you can use to replace your smartphone’s default calendar app or Google Calendar. In fact, you can keep using what third-party (or even default) calendar app you like and then use Your Calendar Widget as well. It will display your appointments that you’ve set up through your calendar app onto your widget section.

You will be able to use all of its few customization options, which includes changing the background color from white to black, or which source calendars to include. You can also choose the number of events that you want displayed on the widget, as well as the text size and display mode.

The app is in open beta and if you’re game to be one of the testers, you can apply through its Google Play page. It won’t really change your digital life that much, but at least you have easy access to your appointments.

SOURCE: XDA Developers