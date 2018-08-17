Dark mode options have become the most requested feature for a lot of apps, especially the ones that have heavy users. It eases the strain on the eyes and it also helps us (supposedly) sleep earlier when we’re supposed to be sleeping instead of browsing. The latest one to make it available for their users is Android Messages, if you update to the latest version 3.5, which actually also comes with the Material Design that we’re seeing in Google Phone and Google Contacts.

The dark color schemes that we’re seeing on our phones and on apps like YouTube, Spotify, Google Maps, etc, is preferred by a lot of users because it is better for comfort and especially when you’re in dark environments when a glaring white background is distracting. So apps that now offer dark modes have a distinct advantage over their competitors for that market that prefer having that option.

Dark mode actually appeared previously in version 3.3 but it was a hidden option and while some were able to enable that option, it eventually disappeared. But now with version 3.5, it’s back. Just go to the app menu on the upper right and you’ll see a new option called “enable dark mode”, in between Messages for Web and Settings, which basically does as its name says.

Once you enable this mode, your background will become dark gray and the text box and message backgrounds will become lighter shades of grey. The avatars and the new message icons will remain the same colors as with the previous builds.

Some users found the dark mode automatically available when they opened their Android Messages. But if you don’t see it yet, you might have to manually update your app to version 3.5.

