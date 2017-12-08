Safely charge your devices with the MicFlip Fully Reversible Micro-USB Cable, offered to Android Community readers with savings of up to 49% off the regular price. Unlike regular Micro-USB charging cables, it doesn’t matter which way you plug in the MicFlip. Whether right side up or upside down, it will flawlessly deliver the juice that your smartphone or tablet needs to get you back in business quickly.

Okay, we’ll admit it. In the grand scheme of things, a reversible cable may not seem like a big deal. What is a big deal, though, is how badly you can damage your devices by accidentally inserting a cable incorrectly. The durable MicFlip Fully Reversible Cable eliminates this very real possibility.

Reduce wear and tear your devices with the MicFlip Fully-Reversible Micro-USB Cable, just $13.99 each. Two and three packs are also available for $26.99 and $37.99.