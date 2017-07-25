Are you the type of person who doesn’t mind Google keeping track of your searches in order to make your life a little bit easier? Well, if you are then we have good news for you (and if you aren’t, then this may be disturbing for you). If you go to your Google app, you’ll see that it keeps a snapshot history of what you’ve searched for through the app. Yes, every little thing from something as embarrassing as you-know-what to something as stupid as “how to boil an egg” can be seen, only by you of course.

To understand what we’re talking about, go to your Google search app on your Android device or if you have your Google search bar on your phone, then type something on it. In the upper left-hand corner of the search, you’ll see the Google icon or you might see the three horizontal bars icon directly. You should see a “Recent” section so obviously, go there. You’ll now see screenshots of all of your most recent searches. This is supposedly to help you “rediscover topics you’ve looked for in the Google app recently.”

If you want to not see what you’ve searched for recently, just swipe up to remove them. But of course that doesn’t mean you’ve totally removed it from your Google search history. If you swipe right at the end of the screenshots, you’ll see a prompt to go to your My Activity Center if you need to look for a page from a week ago. Basically, you can “Discover and control all your Google searches and more” in that area.

If you don’t want to see this, then go tap the three vertical dots on the upper right hand and go to settings. You can toggle off (and later on again) the “enable recent” part so you won’t see those screenshots. There are more privacy controls that you can explore in the Google Activity Controls or the My Activity Center, so if you feel uncomfortable with all these, just go there and tweak some things.

