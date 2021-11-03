While TikTok is a mobile-first app for all intents and purposes, there are also times when you’d want to just mindlessly scroll through videos on a bigger screen. This is especially true if there are a lot of people who want to watch with you and crowding around a phone screen will not do it for all of you. For times like that, Amazon has a solution: bring TikTok to Fire TV. The viral video-sharing app is now available on all fire TV devices in the U.S. and Canada.

This means that by just saying, “Alexa, open TikTok”, your Fire TV will be able to bring you all the latest viral videos that you want to watch on the biggest screen in your house. All the people in your household will be able to watch together the latest dance craze or learn from all the short-form educational videos on the platform. All you need to do is download the TikTok app on the Appstore and sign in to your account or create one if you’re only about to start discovering the app.

On your Fire TV device, you’ll be able to watch the videos on your TikTok feeds. This includes the “For You” section that recommends videos it thinks you’ll like and the “Following” section where you’ll see content from accounts you’ll follow. You’ll also see the most popular content on the platform on the Discover page. You can watch videos continuously with the AutoPlay option so you can watch without interruption or without having to choose the next video.

After telling Alexa to open the TikTok app, you’ll also be able to use voice commands or the Alexa Voice Remote to control videos. Simple commands like pause and play can be more convenient with voice controls rather than using the remote control. Amazon says they want to “hear” or most probably see how customers are enjoying TikTok on their Fire TV device by telling people to post on social and to tag AmazonFireTV.

It may be weird to watch vertical videos on widescreen but here we are. The TikTok app is now available on all Amazon Fire TV devices. However, this seems to be exclusive for the U.S. and Canada only with no news yet if and when it will be available for other countries.