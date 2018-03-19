Just last week, we were told the Google Assistant Routines would be coming soon to supported mobile devices. This time, you can start setting up and managing these ‘Routines’ on your Google Home. With this feature, you can easily manage and do different personal routines every day. Just speak the words and the Google Assistant will follow your commands even if multiple ones. If you’re already familiar with ‘My Day’, know that it is now called as the ‘Good Morning Routine’.

Routines should be ready now. If not, it will be ready in the coming days. Routines are available in the United States. Other regions may still have My Day so don’t be confused.

Feel free to set up personalization whether only one person is using Google Home or multiple people. Specific steps are available HERE but in a nutshell, you should be able to manage the settings right within the Google Home app. Both phone and device must be connected to the same WiFi network. Setting up a Routine is also done in the mobile app.

Note that you can set up Routines you usually do upon waking up, during bedtime, leaving home, when you’re home, commuting to work, or commuting home. As described, Routines will replace My Day.

SOURCE: Google