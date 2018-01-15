If you’ve been using the Yonomi platform to connect all your smart home devices into a single app and create smart routines for them, you’ve probably been requesting for some Google love. They say that support for Google Assistant and Google Home speakers is their most requested new feature. You finally now have your wish as you can “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” your way into controlling your devices and set up routines to make your house truly smart.

The Yonomi Smart Home Action for Google Assistant will work with any of the compatible devices, which includes Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Android smartphones that already have GA in them, Android TV, and Chromebook. Just open your Google Assistant or Google Home app, go to the explore tab and search for Yonomi. Make the necessary log-ins and once you’re connected, you can go and control your linked devices as well as the routines you’ve set up, all through voice commands.

For example, you can just say “Hey Google, Fall Asleep” and the routine that you’ve set up with your smart devices will do their thing, including turning off your Sonos speakers, shutting off your LIFX bulbs, locking your doors, and dimming your Philips Hue Lightstrip device. You can also turn on your Dinner Party Mode by saying, “Ok Google, turn on Dinner Party Mode” and your Sonos speakers can play your Dinner with Friends playlist and your lights will switch to the desire party mood lighting.

Yonomi has native support for smart home devices like Sonos, Philips Hue, LIFX, Nest, Schlage, TP Link, Wemo, etc. You don’t need to do IFTTT or get other software to be able to control all of these. Adding Google Assistant to the mix makes it even easier.

SOURCE: Yonomi