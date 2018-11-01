We don’t focus much on compact cameras because we think a premium flagship smartphone is enough to take high-quality photos and videos. It’s different when a new camera is said to be powered by Android and 4G connectivity. It’s like having a new Android phone but with a more advanced, DSL-level imaging features. The Yongnuo YN450 is currently being teased as a mirrorless camera with 4G and Android. Details may be limited but we’re interested to see and try the Yongnuo YN450 smart 4G mirrorless camera with interchangeable lens.

Yongnuo is a Chinese firm that has been working on an Android-based camera. The YN450 is mirrorless and comes with interchangeable lens camera.

The 4G support allows Internet connectivity wherever you are so you can easily share photos online in your social media networks or maybe store files straight to the cloud. It can be ideal for the millennials obsessed with oversharing just about anything in their lives.

The Yongnuo YN450 isn’t the final and official product name. The company actually wants the public to participate and submit their name suggestions until January 2019.

Yongnuo YN450 camera boasts a 5-inch 1080p INCEL touchscreen display at the back, memory card slot, 4000mAh battery, headphone jack, RAW support, built-in GPS, and 4K/30fps video recording. There’s also an 8MP front camera, Dual LED flash, 4G/3G data network and WiFi connectivity, Dual mic for stereo sound, 3GB RAM, and a 32GB onboard storage.

