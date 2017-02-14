Yahoo may have been having a horrible time these past few months (or more like years) but life goes on for some of its products, particularly Yahoo Mail! In fact, the app continues to get updates regardless of what’s going on in its parent company. The latest one introduces caller ID features to help you identify who’s calling your mobile device and also the ability to attach photos from your mobile even when you’re on your desktop.

Most people have a habit of not answering unknown numbers who are calling them, probably to avoid collectors or spam callers. But sometimes, you were actually expecting an important call but the number wasn’t registered on your smartphone. With the new caller ID feature of Yahoo Mail, you will be able to identify the caller as long as their contact information is in any of your emails. It will also update names in your call history or even those that you dialed. You have to fix it in your settings as it is not automatically turned on.

Emailing or sharing the photos that are on your mobile device if you’re already on your desktop can sometimes take too many steps. When you enable the photo upload feature on your Yahoo Mail, you will be able to access the latest camera roll photos on your Yahoo Mail account on your desktop. It even uses image recognition technology so you can look for keywords like beach or tree and it will show you the photos that match your search.

To enjoy these features, update your Yahoo Mail to the latest version, which in this case is 5.13. Go to the Google Play page to check if it’s already available for you.

