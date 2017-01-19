Just a day after Sony announced that they were rolling out the Android Nougat update to their Xperia Z5 family, those who were suffering from envy because their Z3 Plus devices weren’t included can now breathe a sigh of relief. They are now also seeding the latest major update from Google to the Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z3+ Dual and owners can expect the same firmware build that was released the day before. Other Sony Xperia devices should also be receiving an official update announcement soon.

If you own either of the two Xperia Z3 devices, then you most likely will also receive the same build that the owners of the various variants of the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium will receive or have already received since they already started rolling the Nougat out. Build number 32.3.A.0.372 has already received the certification so now it’s up to the carrier or if you have one directly then you may be getting it as we speak.

Now as to what to expect, the update will bring things to your device like multi-window functionality, improvements in notification bundling and a timer for the selfie cam. You will be able to share videos and audio through its Messenger and you also get a new interface for the home screen, including integration of Google Now.

Just like with any other major update from Google, make sure all your data is backed up just in case something goes wrong with the update process. And you also won’t be able to go down a version once you’ve updated to Nougat.

VIA: Xperia Blog