In order to get more people to pre-order their newest devices, OEMs need to add more incentives for them to do so, either by giving significant discounts or adding freebies that would normally cost a lot. Sony is going for the latter as they start taking pre-orders for their almost-a-thousand-dollar newest smartphone, the Xperia XZ2 Premium. And if you’re already wanting to buy a pair of wireless earbuds anyway, then this bonus that comes with their newest premium device should be right up your ear…errr….alley. That’s because if you pre-order the XX2 Premium, you’ll also get a pair of Xperia Ear Duo earbuds.

This smartphone comes with several premium features that should make the $999.99 price tag worth it, if you’re a believer in Sony products that is. You get a 5.8-inch 4K HDR Display, meaning you can both capture and play videos on the device with the same 4K quality that you can see on the higher-end TVs. It is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor, has 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage which can be extended to 400GB with microSD support. It has 3450mAh battery and of course has PS4 Remote Play support for your gaming needs.

This is Sony’s first dual camera mode module with Aube fusion image signaling processor (ISP), with a 19MP and 12MP sensors at the back and 13MP for the front-facing module. You have 4K HDR recording support as well as the ability to capture 960 fps slow-motion 180p video. In terms of sound, the smartphone has Sony Dynamic Vibration System an S-Force Front Surround Sound speakers with Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, and DSEE-HX support.

As to why you would be happy with the Xperia Ear Duo earbuds, it is a truly wireless pair that was designed to give you superior quality while at the same time, lets you hear your surroundings too. It automatically adjusts the volume of your earbuds depending on the ambient noise levels. Its ergonomic design also leaves your ear canal open but at the same time, it doesn’t feel weird and is rather comfortable when you’re wearing it. It also gives you one-tap access to your digital voice assistant and you can also use head gestures when skipping tracks or answering calls. It normally costs $279, so that’s good savings if you were planning to get one anyway.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium is now available for pre-order on Amazon. It will start shipping by July 30 so if you want that free Xperia Ear Buds, you better buy it before then. The phone is unlocked and is compatible with various carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, etc.

