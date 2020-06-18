From time to time, Sony includes new smartphones to its long list of devices on the Open Devices program which is popular among developers who can use and contribute to the software side of things. Latest entrant to the list of company’s Open Device program is Sony Xperia 10 II. The development community has access to Android Open Source Program (AOSP) software binaries, available for download; and can modify the operating system and boot it on their handsets.

Sony’s program is a way the OEM supports the open Android community, provides various tools and guides to developers and verifies contributions to AOSP. After releasing kernel source code and device tree for the phone earlier, Sony has now brought Xperia 10 II (Seine) to third-party developers who should be able to modify the Android 10 and boot it safely on their devices.

One downside here for now is that Sony has not enabled the bootloader unlocking for the Xperia 10 II yet. This means ROM developers will have to wait slightly longer to install their custom ROM on the phones. According to XDA Developers, ‘one can expect this to be remedied in the near future.’

In addition to uploading Xperia 10 II software binaries, Sony has updated the Android 10 binaries for some other smartphones as well. These phones include Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact (Yoshino), Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra (Nile), Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact and Xperia XZ3 (Tama), Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus (Ganges), and Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 (Kumano).