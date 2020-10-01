Xiaomi has launched Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T smartphones with top-of-the-line 144Hz display refresh rate. What the Chinese OEM has done differently here is that the phones are both equipped with 7-stage AdaptiveSync technology, which automatically synchronizes the screen refresh rate of both Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T depending on the content’s frame rate to deliver the smoothest possible viewing experience.

Smooth viewing experience is generally achieved by beefing up a smartphone’s display refresh rate – in most cases, companies are now trying to achieve 144Hz rate. Generally, a high refresh rate means more power consumption by the devices. Higher rates put additional pressure on the CPU, GPU and other innards leading to enhanced power usage and shortened battery life.

Xiaomi notes that the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T featuring 144Hz refresh rate paired with AdaptiveSync can actually adjust their screens anywhere between 30Hz and 144Hz to the frame rates of the content being viewed. What this actually means is that the graphic lags and display jitters noticed when the content’s frame rate doesn’t match the high screen refresh rate of the device will be minimized.

The 7-stages (30/48/50/60/90/120/144Hz) of refresh rate adaptation offered by Xiaomi on the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will thus be able to match the screen refresh rate to the higher or lower frame rate of the content being viewed. This will enable users to experience a smoother – lag and jitter-free – viewing experience while playing graphic-intensive games or viewing a low-quality video.