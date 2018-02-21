We hope by now you’re done LSS-ing on the song “Baby Shark”. It’s been ringing in our ears for months and with the release of the Black Shark, we have a feeling people will likely sing the son again. Well, the Blackshark isn’t exactly a new song. It’s a phone that was recently sighted on AnTuTu. The codename could mean it’s another premium phone that features new technologies from BlackShark Tech. You see, the Chinese OEM has placed investments in the company so we can expect related features to be found in the future phone.

But what is BlackShark Tech exactly? It’s a new phone maker company so we’re assuming Xiaomi has big plans for it. There’s a hint that it may be a gaming device. It makes sense since the specs listed are high: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB RAM, 32GB storage, 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, and 18:9 display. The 8GB RAM detail gives us an idea the device can be powerful for gaming.

The Blackshark device has been benchmarked on AnTuTu with a score of 270680 points. That is high and can be compared with the next-gen high-end offering from other OEMs. If it’s a gaming phone, then it can also go against the Razer Phone which is currently known as the ultimate gaming phone. If it’s a gaming phone, then Xiaomi maybe thinking of using the same 120 Hz display.

VIA: fonearena