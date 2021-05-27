Xiaomi now has a lot of edge over Huawei. The latter has dropped out of the Top 5 in Chinese OEM rankings while Xiaomi is gaining a bigger portion of the market together with OPPO. It’s still not an easy thing for Xiaomi especially since there was that issue of the company being added to the U.S. investment ban blacklist. But then after a few monthS, the brand is said to have been dropped from the list. We were only waiting for an official announcement and looks like Xiaomi is ready.

Indeed, Xiaomi has been dropped from the U.S. investment ban blacklist. This was after the Chinese company filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Defense Department.

Xiaomi stilL has a lot of plans. It has since grown into a lifestyle brand the people trust. In an official announcement, Xiaomi has voluntary announced an update about the issue.

Xiaomi announced that on May 25, 2021, the US District Court for the District of Columbia ordered the US Depart of Defense to lift the restrictions on US’ persons ability to hold or purchase securities of Xiaomi. This is good news not only for Xiaomi but also for the investors in the United States that believe in the Chinese company. Read the full post HERE.