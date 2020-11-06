Xiaomi may no longer be the top mobile OEM in China but it appears to be getting busier than ever. Huawei has overtaken the company a few years ago but it has since grown into a popular lifestyle brand. It is not only known for its affordable smartphones but also for other smart home devices and gadgets. We have lost track of all the cool gadgets Xiaomi has introduced but we’re always interested in new phones from the brand.

The latest we learned from Xiaomi is its plans to recruit 5,000 engineers at the Mi Developer Conference. The MIDC 2020 conference has started yesterday. This year’s theme is “Technology for Life”. We’re expecting a lot of new technologies will be introduced, showcasing innovations in different industries from displays to cameras, charging tech, smart manufacturing, and IoT among others.

Xiaomi wants to work further on its R&D efforts. It has allotted more than 10 billion RMB. That is a huge investment, one that could probably help “build Xiaomi into the dream company of every engineer”.

Xiaomi’s CEO and Chairman Lei Jun said: “We believe people are at the foundation of any innovation. When strengthening our technological competence, we should always start with finding the best people. Currently, Xiaomi has over 10,000 talented members in its engineering team and is planning to recruit 5,000 more in 2021, despite the global pandemic.”

Xiaomi is planning thousands of jobs for the Chinese people. It’s only 10-years old but the company has always been serious with the tech business.

One of Xiaomi’s latest work is the Retractable Wide-aperture Lens Technology. A prototype is ready so we may soon see this technology implemented on future phones.

This development aims to further improve the quality of photos and videos. This new technology features a retractable optical structure that can come out or extend out when necessary. The telescopic camera is then given a chance to have a bigger aperture so more light (about 300% more) will also come in.

The present camera structures are already great but they can still be improved in many ways. With this Retractable Wide-aperture Lens Technology by Xiaomi, a new image stabilization technology is also introduced. Expect the new imaging technologies to be integrated into future phones and other devices.