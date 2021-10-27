The Redmi Note 11 series is about to be revealed by Xiaomi. The new phones are launching this week. They are said to offer 120W fast charging as per a few teasers. The latest information we have tells us more about the Pro variant. The Redmi Note 11 Pro will run on Dimensity 920 6nm chipset two Cortex-A78 cores plus a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The processor has reached AnTuTu already with over 500,000 points.

The official product launch will be on October 28, tomorrow. The Dimensity 920 chipset is confirmed. It’s an improvement from the Note 10 Pro’s Dimensity 1100 chipset (Snapdragon 732G global version).

Other specs we know include the 108 MP main camera. It will come with 3-in-1 pixel binning 2.1 µm pixels at 12MP resolution. The 120W fast charging support has been mentioned again for the 5000mAh battery. It also an improvement from the previous model’s 67W fast charging. This means the phone’s battery can reach 100% full charge within 21 minutes.

The Redmi Note 11 series will probably use a Samsung OLED display with flat edges. We can expect thin display edges plus a small pinhole for the front-facing camera. This means no obvious notch or punch-hole cutout.

There may be a triple rear camera setup with Anti-Glare glass. The usual features may be available too: 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader, and an IR control sensor. The JBL Dual Speakers offer premium audio experience.