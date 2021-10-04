Following the Redmi Note 8 2021 Performance All-Star phone that was released back in May, Xiaomi has just announced the Redmi Note 10 Lite. The launch happened in India and this Lite variant has joined the Redmi Note 10 lineup that consists of eight mobile devices. Well, the phone is basically the Redmi Note 9 Pro but now comes in two other colors. Choose between the Champagne Gold or Aurora Blue version. Specs and features are almost the same as well.

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is also available in Glacier White, Interstellar Black, and Aurora Blue. The Redmi Note 10 Lite runs on 4GB or 8GB of RAM plus a a Snapdragon 720G processor. There is 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. When it comes to imaging, there is the 48MP primary camera plus an 8MP ultra wide angle camera. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels–just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro/Redmi Note 9S.

The phone also runs on MIUI 12. It is powered by a 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There is a microSD slot for memory expansion. It’s actually a triple slot for two nanoSIM cards and microSD.

Xiaomi has made the Redmi Note 10 Lite available over the weekend. The 4GB RAM/64GB version costs INR14,000 ($189). The 128GB versions costs INR16,000 which is about $216. The 6GB RAM/128GB model is INR17,000 or $229. Expect the smartphone to sell fast in India.