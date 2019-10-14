The Redmi K20 Pro was made ready with a pop-up selfie camera and a large screen way back in May. The Redmi K20 was relaunched as the Xiaomi Mi 9T. A special gold edition Redmi K20 Pro was also launched but with only 20 units being made. Just a few weeks ago, a Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition was released with Snapdragon 855+ processor. The premium phone has just hit DxOMark with some favorable results. Well, it’s still not the best in the market today but the results are good. With a score of 102, it’s at number 12, tied with the old Google Pixel 3.

To review, the camera system of the Redmi K20 Pro includes three rear cameras: 48MP primary camera with f/1.75-aperture lens, PDAF and laser AF + 8MP f/2.4-aperture lens with laser AF + 13MP Ultra-wide with f/2.4-aperture lens. There is a dual-LED flash. The phone allows 2160p at 60fps video recording (default: 1080p at 30fps).

Mobile Photo Score of the Redmi K20 Pro is 108 while Video Score is 89. We really can’t say it’s top of the line but the results are good especially for its price. In the future, Xiaomi can still improve in the camera department for the Redmi series.

The phone generally produces repeatable and accurate target exposure. The bokeh mode offers good subject isolation. The noise in low light and nights shots plus distortion with ultra-wide camera are well-controlled. As for videos, the phone also offers responsive and repeatable autofocus, low noise levels in all conditions, and good color rendering in bright daylight.

Some not so good things about the Redmi K20 Pro’s camera is the limited dynamic range on both photo and video. There are some color shading in all conditions, different noise levels on subject and background in bokeh mode, and inconsistent texture rendering across consecutive zoom shots. Video-recording results to white balance indoors that are occasionally unstable, jello effect, lack of details in all conditions, and occasional focus instabilities while indoors.