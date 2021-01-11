Xiaomi started the year 2021 by introducing the new Mi 10i 5G phone earlier in India. This time, two new Redmi phones are ready. These are mid-rangers you can consider if you’re looking for a new phone to use or work as a secondary smartphone. Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi 11 premium flagship but this pair is from a different category–the mid-range market. The Redmi Note 9T offers 5G connectivity so you can say it’s another mid-range 5G phone offering.

Redmi 9T

Let’s start with the Redmi 9T. The phone comes with a 48MP AI quad rear-camera system. It’s joined by an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter plus a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP depth sensor. It allows powerful imaging functions so you can say it’s a powerhouse.

The 6000mAh battery is good enough. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 also allows decent performance. The MIUI battery saving mode is a big help together with the reverse wired charging tech. It also comes with an 18W fast-charging and a regular 22.5W charger.

The Redmi 9T boasts a large 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also comes with Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. You can choose from these colors: Ocean Green, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue, and Carbon Gray.

The phone’s storage can expand up to 512GB with a microSD card slot. Other features include an Infrared blaster, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and a microSD card slot. Pricing starts at EUR 159 ($193) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB variants are EUR 189 ($230) and EUR 199 ($242), respectively.

Redmi Note 9T



The Redmi Note 9T is available in two storage variants: 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. You can now purchase the phone from Xiaomi starting today for only EUR 199 ($242) and EUR 249 ($303). Those are the early bird prices but retail prices are EUR 229 ($279) and EUR 269 ($327).

The Redmi phone offers 5G support and is powered by a Dimensity 800U processor. The 48MP triple camera system is powerful with the 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. Other imaging features include a large ½-inch sensor, ISP architecture, Night, Pro + RAW, HDR and Portrait mode.

It has the same 6.53-inch FHD+ DotDisplay, plus a Unibody 3D curved back, textured polycarbonate back, 5000mAh battery, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The textured polycarbonate back allows better fingerprint-resistance and better grip. The Redmi Note 9T phone is also Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified.