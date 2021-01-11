Xiaomi REDMI 9T Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi started the year 2021 by introducing the new Mi 10i 5G phone earlier in India. This time, two new Redmi phones are ready. These are mid-rangers you can consider if you’re looking for a new phone to use or work as a secondary smartphone. Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi 11 premium flagship but this pair is from a different category–the mid-range market. The Redmi Note 9T offers 5G connectivity so you can say it’s another mid-range 5G phone offering.

Redmi 9T

Let’s start with the Redmi 9T. The phone comes with a 48MP AI quad rear-camera system. It’s joined by an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter plus a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP depth sensor. It allows powerful imaging functions so you can say it’s a powerhouse.

The 6000mAh battery is good enough. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 also allows decent performance. The MIUI battery saving mode is a big help together with the reverse wired charging tech. It also comes with an 18W fast-charging and a regular 22.5W charger.

The Redmi 9T boasts a large 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also comes with Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. You can choose from these colors: Ocean Green, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue, and Carbon Gray.

Xiaomi REDMI 9TThe phone’s storage can expand up to 512GB with a microSD card slot. Other features include an Infrared blaster, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and a microSD card slot. Pricing starts at EUR 159 ($193) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB variants are EUR 189 ($230) and EUR 199 ($242), respectively.

Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi REDMI NOTE 9T
The Redmi Note 9T is available in two storage variants: 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. You can now purchase the phone from Xiaomi starting today for only EUR 199 ($242) and EUR 249 ($303). Those are the early bird prices but retail prices are EUR 229 ($279) and EUR 269 ($327).

The Redmi phone offers 5G support and is powered by a Dimensity 800U processor. The 48MP triple camera system is powerful with the 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. Other imaging features include a large ½-inch sensor, ISP architecture, Night, Pro + RAW, HDR and Portrait mode.

It has the same 6.53-inch FHD+ DotDisplay, plus a Unibody 3D curved back, textured polycarbonate back, 5000mAh battery, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The textured polycarbonate back allows better fingerprint-resistance and better grip. The Redmi Note 9T phone is also Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified.