Xiaomi’s new budget smartphone Redmi 9 could launch very soon. This is evident from the phone listing on Filipino retailer Lazada, which confirms the pricing, features and other details of the phone. Though there is no word on an official release date of the phone yet, the promo images in the listing reveal Redmi 9 will feature 6.53-inch FHD+ Dot Drop display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080. The quad-camera phone will be available in two memory configurations starting at 6,990 Philippine pesos (approx. $140/₹10,999).

The listing was noticed and Tweeted by @Sudhanshu1414, who shared the renders showing the phone in three different colors – black, green, and purple. Redmi 9 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor and will retail in two storage options – 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM 64GB storage. Phone memory is expandable using microSD card.

For the optics, the phone will have a 13MP main shooter with f/2.2, an 8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens with f/2.4. In the front, the phone will feature a waterdrop notch 8-megapixel selfie camera. One of the main highlights of the phone is its large 5,020 mAh battery, which could provide a video playback of over 19 hours.

For connectivity, the phone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, IR Blaster, and dual sim support. It also features face unlock and rear fingerprint sensor. The Redmi 9 3GB+32GB variant will start at 6,990 PHP (approx. (~$140/₹9,999), while the 4GB+64GB model will sell for 7,990 PHP (~$160/₹11,999). You can check out the complete listing here for more details.