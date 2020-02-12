The Redmi 8 is getting a follow-up. There is the Redmi 8A Dual which we’re assuming will come with an improved design but with improved specs and features. The Redmi 8 was introduced by Xiaomi back in October as another mid-ranger. It made an impression with its AI Dual Cameras and the large 5000mAh battery. The Redmi 8A Dual still boasts the same but with a few enhancements. The phone has also launched in India where Xiaomi has a large reach. The Redmi brand is getting bigger and now has the potential to be even bigger.

Xiaomi Redmi has become a leading brand in the feature smartphone market last Q4 2019. The brand has been doing great in the past ten quarters so we can trust Redmi to come up with another bestseller. The Redmi 8A Dual enters the scene again with its features and affordable price.

The Redmi 8A Dual is more of an improved Redmi 8A. Don’t be confused here but the Redmi 8A Dual is a different version from the one that launched in September. It gets another rear camera but still within the same price point.

To review, here are the specs and features of the Redmi 8A Dual phone: 6.22-inch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HD+ display resolution, waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera, AI beauty modem, and a 5000mAh battery. There’s also the 18W fast charging support for the battery, USB-C port, dual rear camera system (13MP + 2MP depth sensor), AI face unlock, XGrip design, and a P2i splash-resistant coating.

New color options are available. White, Blue, and Gray. There’s also a microSD card slot for memory expansion (512GB max), 2GB or 3GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and wireless FM.