Xiaomi is definitely one of the more prolific OEMs in the mobile industry today. It announces new phones left and right almost every month. It has a few sub-brands so we know how busy the company can get. After the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Go, here is another Redmi phone: the Redmi 7. It’s plain Xiaomi Redmi 7 so don’t be confused especially since there are the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7.



The phone may look like any other Redmi smartphone in the past but it has upgraded specs. It comes equipped with a large 6.26-inch LCD screen, HD+ resolution, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 processor, dual 12MP + 2MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera, 2/3/4GB of RAM, 16/32/64GB onboard storage, and a 4000 mAh battery with 10W charging. That is only standard charging tech but the battery is already powerful.

The Redmi 7 runs on the last MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie OS. Expect a lot of AI features and functions.

As for the pricing, the three variants are available with the following prices: CNY699 ($105, CNY799 ($120), and CNY999 ($150). The phone will be ready on the 26th of March in China.

Feel free to place your orders for the Xiaomi Redmi 7 HERE. Check out the Xiaomi Redmi 7 images below:

SOURCE: Mi