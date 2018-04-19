Xiaomi may be busy promoting the Black Shark gaming phone but it’s not the only notable offering by the company. The Chinese OEM still has the yet-to-be-unveiled Mi 6X and the recently announced Mi Mix 2S. In India, we’ll soon receive the new Redmi S2. There are several Xiaomi series but we’re assuming this one follows the Redmi 1S. It’s a budget smartphone that comes with mid-range specs and for some, comes with a premium-looking design. Don’t be confused yet because there are many Xiaomi phones in the works.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is another entry-level smartphone that will be affordable for most Indians. Interestingly, this one will have the dual camera setup. Xiaomi is also adding face unlock. We have a feeling the dual cams will be the main selling point of this budget-friendly smartphone.

Nothing has been confirmed by Xiaomi yet but some firmware files show Xiaomi Redmi S2 specs–18:9 aspect ratio, 1440 × 720 resolution, unknown size of LCD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset (msm8953), 2GB or 3GB RAM, 16GB variant, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 3080mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, the dual rear cameras comprise of a 12MP Sony IMX486 or 12MP OmniVision OV12A10 sensor with 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 plus the same 5MP Samsung sensor for the selfie shooter.

Android 8.1 Oreo OS will run on the phone out of the box once it launches in China and India.

VIA: XDA Developer