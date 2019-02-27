For people who are all about Widevine DRM technology and related approvals, Xiaomi’s POCO F1 is now certified. The Widevine L1 rating should be ready for all units via an OTA update for MIUI. The Widevine support for MIUI is still in beta but it should work as if final. The POCO F1 (India’s own variant) has remained affordable, reliable, and well-designed but with limits. The gaming phone is a winner not because of the specs but because of the price. Well, it’s almost premium but the affordable price makes it an attractive package.

Some mid-range phones ship with Widevine L1 certification but not POCO F1. We’re not sure why but it doesn’t matter now.

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have the same certification on default. This means Amazon Prime Video and Netflix can be enjoyed right away. The Poco F1 aka POCOPHONE F1 didn’t ship with Widevine L1 but it’s now ready for HD streaming.

The MIUI 10 9.2.25 beta delivers the Widevine L1 support to the Xiaomi POCO F1 via OTA. No need to physically bring the phone to Xiaomi because it’s only a software update.

Note that some service providers can prevent Amazon Video or Netflix from streaming even if there’s Widevine. This update welcomes the Poco F1 to the line-up of devices eligible Widevine L1 phones.