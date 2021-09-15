Aside from the Xiaomi Mi 11T series smartphones, the top Chinese OEM has also introduced the Xiaomi Pad 5. The new Android tablet has been teased last month. It was said to arrive with stylus support. It was also once teased with a keyboard and is now ready with productivity features that are ideal to use for work, school, or at home. Xiaomi has aimed to deliver premium mobile entertainment experience with this Android tablet as the majority of the world starts living in the new normal.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is described as an all-in-one workstation. It offers different functions for different use at home or the office. With this tablet, you can play hard and work smart. It boasts a vibrant display and offers a comfortable viewing experience, thanks to the 11-inch WQHD+ 120Hz screen.

The tablet offers Dolby Vision support, HDR, True Display, and built-in Low Blue Light mode. This means your eyes are protected and display is always clear. Audio is premium quality with the large quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The result is an always immersive sound experience with topnotch depth and details.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 only comes with a 13MP single rear camera and an 8MP selfie for 1080p video calls. The tablet works with a Xiaomi Smart Pen so you can be more productive at work, business, or school. The stylus is light at 12.2g and boasts a 4096 pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has Smart Pen function keys so you can write down on the display or take screenshots.

The Xiaomi Android tablet runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and an 8720mAh battery. The Xiaomi Pad 5 6GB + 128GB version costs EUR 349 ($413). The 6GB + 256GB model is EUR 399 ($472). Available in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White.

Xiaomi also introduced new AIoT products like the Mi Smart Projector 2, Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 (2-Pack), and the new Mi Smart Band 6 NFC (EUR 54.9/$65). The latter is a new smartwatch that allows contactless payment and a slew of health and fitness tracking features.

The EUR 599 Mi Smart Projector 2 ($708) offers a portable home cinema experience while the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000 offers a reliable Wi-Fi 6 connection. It can cover up to 4,000 sq.ft.4 of your home and up to 254 devices. A pack that is worth EUR 149 ($176) contains two mesh devices.