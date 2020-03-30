Xiaomi has finally and officially announced the Xiaomi Mi 10 series for global release. The Chinese OEM’s new flagship phones were unveiled last February in its home country. It’s only now that the rest of the world can get a hold of the Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G. All three variants will be sold in key markets of the brand that’s been known for premium specced flagship phones at such affordable prices. It was only last week that the company also rolled out the Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition but it’s more than ready now with more Android phones.

Xiaomi is adding more devices to the shortlist of 5G phones. After the Redmi K30 phones, here are three Mi 10 variants that each cater to the mobile consumers. All three are 5G-ready so you use them with most 5G networks in whatever country where 5G is available.

The Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro are slightly more expensive this year but we can say they are still more affordable compared to other flagships from Samsung and Huawei. The Mi 10 is €799 ($886) while the Mi 10 Pro is €999 which is about $1,107 in the US–almost the same price as the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes equipped with the following: a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, HDR10+, 90Hz, 180Hz touch-sensing, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, Adreno 650 GPU, 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 onboard storage. The 4780 mAh battery offers 30W fast charging, 30W fast wireless charging, 5W power bank/Reverse wireless charging, and Power Delivery 3.0.

The phone runs on Android 10 OS topped by MIUI 11. When it comes to the camera department, the Mi 10 boasts a 108MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture/PDAF/OIS + 13MP ultrawide (f/2.4) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) + 2MP depth (f/2.4). It also comes with Dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, and HDR. Color options are as follows: Coral Green, Peach Gold, and Twilight Grey.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is obviously the upgraded version. It’s basically similar to the regular Mi 10 but with improved camera specs: 108MP wide (f/1.7, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS) + 8MP telephoto (f/2.0) + 12MP portrait (f/2.0)+ 20MP ultrawide (f/2.2). There’s also a 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture (wide). Available in Alpine White and Solstice Grey.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G comes with a slightly smaller screen–6.57-inches with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and the same 19.5:9 ratio. It’s a mid-range device running on Android 10 and MIUI 11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, Adreno 620 GPU, 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 built-in storage (expandable), and a 4160mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

The camera system is comprised of a 48MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 5MP f/2.4 macro, and 2MP f/2.4 depth. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels with f/2.5 aperture. Choose from among these three: Black, Blue, or White. Price tag reads 350 EUR ($387).