Xiaomi rolled out the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro in India earlier in February and soon reached Europe and other regions. Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything has finally given its attention to the Note 5 Pro and conducted a series of durability tests. The usual Scratch, Burn, and Bend test reveal reveals many interesting things about a product but it’s only after everything is finished that we can make a final judgment. The smartphone is almost half a year old. Xiaomi has rolled out newer phones but we need to know how the Redmi Note 5 Pro can hold up.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets scratched on the surface on level 6 with a deeper groove at level 7. It’s the standard now for 2018 smartphones. This also means razor blades, coins, and keys won’t scratch.

The 20MP selfie camera doesn’t scratch while the hard metal mesh on the earpiece is securely glued–impressive so far for a mid-range phone. The volume rocker and power button are made from metal. You will find plastic at the bottom though.

At the bottom part, the headphone jack remains, as well as, an old micro-USB slot. The SIM card tray is also metal and we see an IR blaster.

At the back, the camera doesn’t scratch but the fingerprint sensor gets damaged as the Android phone can’t recognize Zack’s fingerprint, unfortunately.

When the IPS LCD display is tested under fire, the area turns to black but quickly recovers. As for the bend test, bending the phone from the back and front flexes the unit a bit although with no significant damage.