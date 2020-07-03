Xiaomi has already ventured into the smart TV game. We’re not surprised. We only need to watch out for regular announcements. You may miss a few reveals because Xiaomi is one prolific brand. It has since grown into a lifestyle brand. It’s not just a popular OEM. It’s also known for its numerous products for the home. The last smart home device from Xiaomi you can add to your home is the MI TV LUX 65″ OLED. It’s a premium smart TV that comes with a large 65-inch OLED screen with 98.3% P3 color spectrum, Delta E＜1.5 color accuracy, Dolby Vision support, and AI Master Smart Engine.

The OLED TV also boasts excellent audio delivered by the 65W, 3D Spatial Sound System, and Dolby Atmos tech from the 9 speaker units available. The display is great for gaming with its 40Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and HDMI 2.1 standard output.

This model is the first flagship from Xiaomi so this is premium. The ultra-high-end TV also offers superb high contrast, 8.29 million sub-pixels, true 10-bit color depth display, Delta E as low as 1.5, and 1.07 billion different colors.

The AI Master automatic picture quality adjustment with Dynamic HDR delivers high detail. Other tech specs include an MPU 9650 intelligent processor, 20+ image quality algorithms, MTK chip, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dynamic HDR. Some noticeable advantages of the Xiaomi MI TV LUX 65 OLED include “stutter-free and low latency image quality” for an “ultra-smooth viewing experience”.

The OLED display uses anti-blue light material. This results in low blue light emission. Within a 460-480mm wavelength, the material emits non-harmful light.

The Xiaomi Mi TV Lux 65″ OLED also features an Always-On display on the OLED panel. It can show different information like time, weather, personal signature, or status of other smart home devices. The TV is now available in China with an RMB 12,999 price tag. That’s about $1,840 in the United States. Item is sold on the Xiaomi official channel.