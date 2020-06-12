Xiaomi never runs out of ideas, time, and resources. Even the global lockdown didn’t stop the Chinese OEM for continuing development and production. That’s what most global brands can offer the market. As for Xiaomi, it recently launched the Redmi 9 in Europe boasting a large 5020mAh battery. Just the other day, we said the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 would launch in China. It finally and officially happened as the Mi Smart Band 5 is added to the brand’s wearable lineup.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 comes equipped with a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic screen covered by a 2.5D tempered glass panel. The fitness tracker offers improved accuracy, stress assessment, women’s health tracking, and remote shutter control among others. Longer battery life is promised. On normal usage, it can last up to 14 days.

Mi Smart Band 5 comes in eight different colorful straps. There are hundreds of themes to choose from so you can express your own style and choose your preference. Some of the special themes available are Spongebob Squarepants, Detective Conan, Hatsune Miku, and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Strap colors are as follows: Black, Blue, Green, Orange, Pink, Purple, and Yellow. It’s smooth, soft, and safe to wear as described. The strap is made with TPU material (GB/T 26572-2011 certified) and is Europe RoHS compliant.

This is the brand’s first smart wearable device that supports a dynamic home screen. With its bigger size, it becomes easier to navigate and view feeds and notifications. The watch works with both iOS and Android.

The Mi Smart Band 5 delivers a number of new features and functions. It comes with PPG heart rate sensor and improved sleep monitoring accuracy. Sleep monitoring already includes rapid eye movement monitoring, irregular and sporadic sleep patterns, and nap monitoring. The device can also calculate respiratory information during sleep, as well as, heart rate variability.

For the ladies, Xiaomi has added special features. There is now a menstrual cycle prediction function with vibration alert. There’s also a stress monitoring function that tells the wearer to take a break and just relax.

Mi Smart Band 5 will be sold for only RMB 189 ($27). An NFC model will also be ready for RMB 229 ($32). It will be available first in China beginning June 18.